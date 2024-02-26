Motorist killed in Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of Los Angeles

Police are searching for two suspects who shot and killed a motorist in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night.

The shooting was reported shortly before 10:45 p.m. near West 66th Street and Estrella Avenue.

Police responded to a fatal shooting in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood on Feb. 25, 2024. (OnScene.TV)

The motorist had been traveling in the area when two suspects, described only as a male and a female, exited their vehicle and opened fire, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

The unidentified victim was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the two suspects returned to their vehicle and fled the area in an unknown direction.

No descriptions of the suspects or the vehicle were available.

