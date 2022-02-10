Motorist who led police on car chase avoids jail time

Feb. 9—WEST NEWBURUY — An Amesbury woman clocked going 80 mph on West Newbury's busiest street last summer avoided jail time Tuesday after admitting she could be found guilty of several charges, according to Newburyport District Court records.

Ann C. Clayton, 24, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, speeding and other motor vehicle-related offenses.

In court on Tuesday, Clayton saw the most serious charge, assault with a dangerous weapon, dismissed. The other charges were either continued without a finding for a year or filed. During that year, Clayton must remain medication compliant, pay supervision fees and stay out of trouble with the law.

West Newbury police Officer Michael DeNaro was working a detail on Main Street near the Newbury Food Mart around 10:30 a.m. on July 29, when he received word that Officer Matthew Dixon clocked Clayton's Mercedes going 80 mph past him westbound on Main Street near Mill Pond Park. Dixon turned around and began chasing after the Mercedes, hitting speeds of around 70 mph as he headed toward the center of town.

DeNaro soon learned that Amesbury police had been pursuing Clayton before calling off the chase due to excessive speeds, according to his report.

"Less than one minute after Officer Dixon radioed me, I saw the vehicle approaching my detail location at a high rate of speed," DeNaro wrote in his report.

When Clayton saw DeNaro's cruiser, she slammed on the brakes and made a sharp left turn onto Maple Street. As it was turning the Mercedes' wheels locked up causing it to skid and screech. The car was last seen heading toward Ash Street.

West Newbury police Chief Jeffrey Durand ordered his officers to stand down and follow the car at reduced speeds and with their emergency lights off. Dixon was flagged down by a motorist a few minutes later saying the Mercedes was heading toward Newburyport.

Another officer working a different detail, reported seeing the Mercedes on Main Street near Batchelder Road go into the opposite lane to drive around stopped cars. He tried to flag her down only for Clayton to come close to hitting him before she sped away. That incident prompted police to charge her with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.

Clayton eluded all West Newbury police officers and drove out of town. Amesbury police eventually found Clayton and submitted "immediate threat" paperwork with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, according to DeNaro's report.

A further check with Amesbury police revealed that hours earlier, Clayton was issued a speeding citation after being clocked driving 120 mph on Interstate 95 near Route 133. It is also believed Clayton had come from Amesbury before she was spotted in West Newbury.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

