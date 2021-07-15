Motorist pulls up next to wrecker in Garland and opens fire on driver, authorities say

A man driving a Mercedes sport utility vehicle pulled alongside a moving wrecker in Garland on Thursday and shot its driver in a leg, police said.

Garland police went about 9 a.m. to a residence in the 4900 block of Freeport Drive because an unoccupied truck that had been stolen in Dallas was parked there.

A wrecker picked up the truck and began taking it to an impound lot. On the way, its driver was shot.

The wrecker driver eluded the assailant and stopped on the George Bush Turnpike northbound service road near Miller Road. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Garland officers saw the Mercedes driving near the Freeport Drive residence. Police said they found a handgun in the possession of the driver, Carl Robinson, 40. Police believe Robinson shot the wrecker driver. He was booked at the Garland Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.