Motorist receives jail time for crash resulting in Mankato attorney's death

Jun. 27—MANKATO — A Glencoe man was sentenced to 10 days in jail and a year of probation Tuesday for careless driving in a crash that resulted in the death of a Mankato attorney in 2021.

Bryan Benjamin Fillbrandt, 35, was convicted of misdemeanor careless driving in Blue Earth County District Court.

The charge stemmed from Nov. 6, 2021, when his pickup truck collided with a motorcycle driven by Mark Halvorson, 70, at the intersection of Third Avenue and Highway 14, according to a criminal complaint. Halvorson, a longtime attorney and activist in Mankato, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The complaint stated witnesses suggested Fillbrandt may not have stopped at a stop sign at the intersection before the crash, although Fillbrandt told police he did stop.

During Tuesday's sentencing hearing, prosecutor Derek Archambault said Halvorson's family wanted the harshest sentence against Fillbrandt, including jail time. Halvorson's wife, Roylene Champeaux, and stepdaughter, Anne Hartman, attended the hearing remotely.

"I do think that some jail time is warranted," Archambault said to Judge Andrea Lieser after acknowledging the limits of what the law allows with a misdemeanor offense.

The incident was an accident, said Fillbrandt's defense attorney, Robert Jones. Fillbrandt wasn't on his phone or under the influence at the time, he added, he just didn't see the motorcyclist.

"My client has a great deal of remorse," he said. "He's sorry every day."

Fillbrandt extended a similar message to the family at the hearing.

"I feel horrible for the family," he said. "I wish I could take back what happened."

Jones suggested volunteer work and a donation to a cause important to Halvorson would be more appropriate than jail time for his client.

Lieser described the case as "somber and difficult," offering her condolences to the family before announcing the sentence. Fillbrandt's limited criminal history, status as a father of three, employment, and guilty plea factored in to her sentencing decision, as well as the incident appearing to be an accident.

Fillbrandt's 10 days in jail is part of a 90-day sentence, 80 of them stayed for a year in which he'll be placed under a range of conditions as part of supervised probation. He may serve the jail time in his home county, McLeod, if work release is available and the jail and probation agency approve the plan.

His 10 days in custody is to begin Nov. 3.

Lieser also ordered Fillbrandt to donate $1,000 to an organization important to Halvorson in his honor, reflecting the deceased's highly active role in the community. The organizations include KMSU, Save the Kasota Prairie, Rock Bend Music Festival, Minnesota Blues Society, Minnesota Transportation Museum or the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

