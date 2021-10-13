Motorist returns to scene of hit-and-run, strikes officer with her vehicle, NC cops say

An impaired motorist returned to the scene of a hit-and-run Tuesday, only to make matters worse by driving into the investigating officer and dragging her “down the road,” according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The officer, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with multiple injuries, none of which are life-threatening, police said in a release.

“Another victim was struck by the offender’s vehicle prior to police arrival,” officials said. “The elderly female victim sustained minor injuries.”

Investigators identified the driver as Chante Roshell Oates, 24, and said she faces a series of charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday in a residential neighborhood on the west side of Fayetteville, which is about 60 miles south of uptown Raleigh.

“Officers were dispatched to a reported hit & run involving a vehicle colliding with a residence along the 800 (block) of Beuer Drive,” police said.

“While the officer was investigating, the suspect vehicle returned. When the officer confronted the suspect, the officer was struck by the vehicle and dragged down the road.”

The driver then left the scene, officials said. A search for the vehicle eventually resulted in a police pursuit that ended about 12 miles east in downtown Fayetteville, officials said.

Oates, who lives on the same block where the incident occurred, has been charged with: “assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, felony hit and run (two counts), assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer; injury to personal property, driving while impaired and felony fleeing to elude arrest,” officials said.

She was being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center as of Wednesday, with a $153,500 secured bond, officials said.