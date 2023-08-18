Motorist shot on I-270 in Gahanna during Thursday evening rush hour

A motorist on I-270 was shot while driving a vehicle in the Gahanna area Thursday evening during the close of evening rush hour, and police say the shots came from another vehicle.

Gahanna Police are investigating the 6:26 p.m. shooting, which occurred on the northbound lanes of the freeway, between Broad Street and Hamilton Road. A report came in of "shots being fired from one moving vehicle to another," Gahanna Police said in a written release late Thursday.

"When officers responded, they came upon a 25-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical aid to the victim until Mifflin Township medics arrived on scene and transported him to a local hospital. He is listed in critical condition."

Another passenger who was in the same vehicle as the man was grazed by a bullet, police said. That passenger was also transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the case, "but it is believed that this was an isolated incident," police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Gahanna Division of Police at 614-342-4240.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Gahanna Police investigate I-270 shooting during end of rush hour