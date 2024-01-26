Motorist shot during carjacking attempt in San Fernando Valley

Police are searching for two suspects involved in an attempted carjacking and shooting in the San Fernando Valley that left two people hospitalized Thursday.

The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. near the 7800 block of Amestoy Avenue in the Lake Balboa neighborhood.

Two male suspects attempted to carjack the victims and fired at least one shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Miller confirmed.

The victims’ vehicle was ultimately not carjacked and the suspects fled in an unknown direction, Miller said.

After the incident, the wounded victims drove about two miles away to Reseda where they were treated by first responders in the 7800 block of Reseda Boulevard.

One of the victims was transported with a gunshot wound. The second victim was also hospitalized for an unknown injury, Miller said.

Police were not able to provide a description of the suspects.

