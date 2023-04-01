Motorist shot in head during Brooklyn clash: NYPD

A driver was shot in the head as he tried to escape an unhinged gunman in Brooklyn, police said Saturday.

The 32-year-old victim was seated behind the wheel of his car near the corner of Cleveland St. and Linden Blvd. in East New York, about 9:30 p.m. on March 6 when the stranger approached and started arguing with him, cops said.

As the motorist began driving off, the suspect pulled a gun and fired a round through the front windshield, hitting the victim once in the head.

EMS rushed the victim to an area hospital where he was treated for a minor gunshot wound.

The gunman was last seen running south on Cleveland St. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing, cops said.

Police on Saturday released images of the gunman in the hopes someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the gunman is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.