Motorist shot, killed following police pursuit in Indiana County

Jul. 4—INDIANA, Pa. — A vehicle pursuit in central Indiana County just before midnight Sunday ended in gunfire, with a state police trooper firing a shot that claimed the life of one man, officials said.

The Troop A Major Case Team and Indiana County District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident, state troopers wrote in a release to media.

Police did not identify the trooper involved, but said the shooting occurred after one trooper attempted a traffic stop while in a marked patrol unit near Yankeetown Avenue in Center Township.

But at some point, the motorist attempted to flee, police said.

That pursuit continued for several miles through the township and Homer City Borough. Before the pursuit ended, troopers deployed tire-puncturing "stop strips" in an attempt to disable the vehicle, but the suspect continued to flee, state police wrote.

"During an encounter with the suspect along SR 119 near Tide Road in Center Township, an officer-involved shooting occurred in the southbound lanes of SR 119 and the suspect was struck," police said.

Troopers immediately rendered aid, but the suspect succumbed to injuries at the scene, state police added.

Per policy, state troopers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties while an investigation into the incident is underway.

The identity of the person who died in the shooting is being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.

No troopers were injured during the incident, according to the media release.

The incident was one of two officer-involved shootings over the weekend. The other occurred near Ligonier in Ligonier Township, Westmoreland County.