Motorist stabs passenger while driving, police say

Jan. 20—A Somerset woman was jailed, accused of stabbing a male passenger in the vehicle she was driving along the Johnstown Expressway in Richland Township with two children in the back seat, authorities said.

Richland Township police charged Brenda Ellen Furlong, 55, of Somerset and Craig David Sorensen, 53, of Friedens, with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and disorderly conduct following the Jan. 16 domestic dispute.

Sorenser also was charged with public drunkenness.

According to a criminal complaint, Furlong was driving a vehicle with Sorensen in the front passenger seat. Two children ages 11 and 12 were in the back seat with another adult when a fight broke out between Furlong and Sorsensen near the Walters Avenue exit.

Furlong and Sorsensen were hitting each other when Furlong produced a knife and stabbed the man multiple times, the police complaint said.

Sorensen was treated at the scene by EMS for superficial stab wounds.

Both were arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown. Sorensen was released after posting 10% of $20,000 bond. Furlong is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, on $75,000 percentage bond.