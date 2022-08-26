Motorist who struck, severely injured cyclist allegedly drove drunk

Aug. 26—Prosecutors say a motorist driving drunk in Kalispell earlier this month struck and severely injured a cyclist heading up Seventh Avenue East North.

Kenneth Malcolm Stevenson, 34, faces a felony negligent vehicular assault charge in Flathead County District Court following the Aug. 21 collision. The cyclist he hit while allegedly under the influence suffered a broken pelvis, broken ribs and possibly a broken back, according to court documents.

Authorities responded to the scene of the crash to find a Jeep and a Ford F350 with heavy damage to the front end. A tattered piece of cloth was stuck to the pickup's front, court documents said.

With the help of witnesses, Kalispell Police officers and deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office determined that a group of four cyclists was headed northbound on Seventh Avenue East North when the Jeep passed them. The pickup also tried to pass, but ended up striking a cyclist and then the rear of the Jeep, court documents said.

Approaching the man behind the wheel of the pickup, later identified as Stevenson, officers reported the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating off of him. He also displayed bloodshot and watery eyes as well as slurred speech. He was not wearing shoes, court documents said.

Stevenson allegedly said he recently left a local bar and admitted being drunk, telling the officers that "it was unnecessary for [them] to conduct a breath test." Struggling to balance and needing an officer's help to stand, Stevenson was taken to county jail, according to court documents.

Although initially refusing a breath test, Stevenson later consented to a blood draw, court documents said.

Stevenson has since been released on his own recognizance, according to county jail records. He is expected in district court Sept. 8 for his arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in state prison and a fine of $10,000.

