Motorists alerted to full detour in Mount Vernon Avenue waterline construction zone

Because of noncompliance by motorist in regard to the Mount Vernon Avenue detours during Phase 2 construction of Aqua's waterline installation, the City of Marion will enforce a full detour within the construction zone.

Motorists should be prepared for a full diversion within three days. Intersecting streets to access Mount Vernon will be closed. The closure is temporary, during Phase 2 only, which extends from Bradford to Forest Street on Mount Vernon. Construction of Phase 2 began Monday and is expected to be completed Feb. 12.

Aqua is in the midst of a four-phase, $3.16 million project to replace more than a mile of watermain along Mount Vernon Avenue.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Full detour set for Mount Vernon Avenue waterline construction zone