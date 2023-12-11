Motorists encouraged to lock their vehicles following string of vehicle thefts

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is reminding motorists to lock their vehicles and store valuables out of sight following a recent uptick in vehicle thefts.

In a two-day span last week, deputies responded to three stolen vehicle complaints in the Village of Homer. Two Kia Souls and a Honda CRV were stolen; one of the Kia Souls has since been recovered, police said.

Deputies have also responded to several other stolen vehicle complaints and attempted stolen vehicle complaints throughout the county in recent months. Pennfield Township has particularly seen an uptick, reporting more than a dozen stolen vehicle complaints in the past year.

"These thefts commonly involve Kia and Honda manufactured vehicles," police said in a news release. "The vehicles are often discovered to be unlocked and easily accessible to offenders."

Anyone with information about stolen vehicles in the Village of Homer or Pennfield Township are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (269) 781-0880 or Silent Observer at (269) 781-9700.

