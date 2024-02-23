Motorists can expect full closures of Underwood Street due to I-70 project

ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Department of Transportation is continuing the full-depth replacement of Interstate 70 through Zanesville from U.S. 40 to Ohio 93.

There will be nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday with intermittent full closures of Underwood Street for 20 to 30 minutes at a time while beams are erected over the roadway. The only eastbound on and off ramps during the period will be at U.S. 40 and Ohio 93 and the on ramp from Underwood Street. There will also be lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday on Underwood Street.

Additionally, motorists can expect flagging on Newark Road and Licking Road throughout the week.

