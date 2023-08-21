Motorists Face Flooded Roads as Hilary Brings Heavy Rain to Coachella Valley

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for the Coachella Valley as Tropical Storm Hilary crossed into California on Sunday, August 20.

Craig Philpott, a photographer based in Angwin, California, captured this footage, posting it to his Twitter account.

It shows fast-moving water rushing under highways and flooding across roadways.

Officials have asked residents to shelter in place and keep alert to road closures and power outages as the storm moves through the region.

The NWS said the flood watch would remain in place until Monday afternoon. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful

