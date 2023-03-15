Motorists handed £100 tax cut as fuel duty frozen again

Jeremy Hunt

Motorists have been spared from rising prices at the pump after the Government said it would freeze fuel duty for the 13th year running.

Jeremy Hunt said the rate of fuel duty would remain the same, while a temporary 5p cut, introduced by Rishi Sunak last year when he was chancellor, would continue for another 12 months.

It means that duty will remain at 53p a litre for petrol and diesel.

Without the freeze, motorists faced paying an extra 12p per litre for petrol, the Office for Budget Responsibility had warned. This would have increased the cost of filling up a 55-litre family car by £6.60, adding to inflationary pressures.

VAT is also levied on fuel duty, compounding any rise in the tax.

Fuel duty is supposed to rise with the retail prices index measure of inflation, which was 13.4pc in January, meaning motorists would have faced especially steep rises this year.

The Chancellor said that along with last year’s measures, the announcement would save motorists £10bn over two years, or £200 for the average driver.

The freeze and the 5p cut will cost the Treasury £4.8bn in the 2022-23 fiscal year, while the freeze will cost between £2.5bn and £2.6bn each year over the following four years, at which point it is assumed the 5p cut will expire.

The Government said it would “continue to keep fuel duty rates in the long term under review, including carefully considering support for motorists, fiscal implications and use of fuels”.

Despite the Conservatives’ track record of freezing fuel duty, Mr Hunt had previously suggested that repeating the measure would depend on the state of the public finances.

Fuel duty accounts for £26.2bn in tax revenues, around 2.7pc of Treasury receipts.

Petrol prices sit at 147.56p a litre, according to the RAC, down from the highs of close to £2 a litre last summer but still significantly above average prices over the last decade.

The Budget also includes funds for local governments to fix up to 4 million potholes around the country.

Story continues

A total of £200m has been set aside to help improve and maintain local roads, although the sum will also be earmarked for repairing bridges.

The number of pothole claims made by motorists has gone up by a third since 2016, according to data from Admiral Car Insurance published in January. At the same time, the average cost of pothole damage has surged by 16pc since 2021 – with the average cost for repair in the low thousands of pounds.

Local councils in England and Wales paid £8.9m in road user compensation claims in the year to March 2022, with four in five relating to pothole damage.

The funding move eases pressure on local councils, which with less central government funding, have had to cut some services, including filling potholes.

Research by the County Councils Network found that cuts plus the added expense of fixing roads as raw material prices surge means it would cost an additional £500m to press ahead with their original maintenance plans.

But according to the Asphalt Industry Alliance’s (AIA’s) annual ALARM survey it would now cost £12.6bn to fix potholes on all of England’s local roads, and take nine years to clear. In 2012, this figure was above £9bn.