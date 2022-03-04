Motorists rescue toddler who darted into busy, 5-lane stretch of Barnett Shoals Road

A dangerous situation was averted when motorists stopped to rescue a toddler who ran into busy Barnett Shoals Road, according to Athens-Clarke police.

The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 near the Park Ridge Drive intersection, according to the report that was not released until Friday.

When the toddler began running across the five-lane roadway, drivers slammed on their brakes, including an unidentified man who braked hard to avoid hitting the child and was rear-ended, according to another motorist, Zoe Gilliam of Athens.

The little girl ran across all five lanes, Gilliam said.

The driver who was rear-ended was able to exit his car and retrieve the child, Gilliam said Friday.

Gilliam also stopped near a bus stop along the road.

“He brought her to the bus stop. He handed her to me and he went on his way,” she said about the man whose car was not seriously damaged. “I’m a preschool teacher so I just held onto her. It was a very stressful situation.”

More: Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DUI after crash kills bicyclist in Athens

Responding officers located the parents, who are from Hartwell, at a home on Park Ridge Drive, and the parents explained they were attending a barbecue with family, and someone had left a door open which allowed the child to walk away.

The child was given to the 34-year-old mother, who was visibly upset, the officer reported.

No charges were filed, but the officer did tell the mother the matter would be reported to the state Department of Family and Children Services.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Motorists stop to rescue toddler who ran into five-lane road in Athens