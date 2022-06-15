Motorists sentenced to four years for April DUI

Jun. 15—A motorist arrested for driving under the influence after heading the wrong way down U.S. 93 in April earned a four year sentence last week with the state Department of Corrections.

Cory Tyler Calhoun, 34, had pleaded guilty to a single felony count of driving under the influence, fifth or subsequent offense, after reaching a deal with prosecutors in late May. Judge Amy Eddy on June 9 waived court fines as she handed down the sentence, giving Calhoun 42 days of credit for time served and recommending he undergo a substance abuse treatment program.

Authorities arrested Calhoun a little after midnight on April 29 when a Kalispell Police officer swerved out of the way of a blue truck headed north in the southbound lane of U.S. 93, court documents said. The officer stopped the vehicle and found Calhoun behind the wheel.

According to court documents, Calhoun's eyes were watery and his breath smelled of an alcoholic beverage. Police also spotted two small, but empty bottles of liquor in the driver's side door panel.

During a subsequent field sobriety test, Calhoun allegedly alluded to drinking, telling authorities "You already know I did," when asked if he had consumed alcohol.

Officers accused Calhoun of becoming angry during the trip to the police department — mumbling, slurring and using various profanities. He later refused to give a breath sample and officers successfully sought a warrant for a blood draw.

Taken to Logan Health Medical Center, Calhoun allegedly struggled with nurses and then officers and hospital security guards.

"You aren't getting my blood," Calhoun said, according to court documents. He also allegedly threatened to knock out the officers.

A more subdued Calhoun appeared in the courtroom last week as his defense attorney, Alisha Rapkoch, asked Eddy to run his four year sentence concurrent with the last year left on a prior DUI charge. Deputy County Attorney Andrew Clegg opposed the request, pointing to a string of violations after his 2016 sentencing on that charge.

"The reason we think he should serve that extra year is [because] he earned it," Clegg said.

In that case, which dates to 2015, Calhoun earned 13 months in the Department of Corrections to be followed by a suspended three-year sentence. During the intervening years, Calhoun violated the terms of the sentence multiple times, including several instances of drinking and driving.

"He didn't just violate ... he violated with flying colors," Clegg said.

Eddy sided with prosecutors, designating the four years to begin after he finishes up the last year of his previous sentence.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.