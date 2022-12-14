MotorK (AMS:MTRK) shareholders have endured a 81% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of MotorK plc (AMS:MTRK); the share price is down a whopping 81% in the last twelve months. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We wouldn't rush to judgement on MotorK because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 50% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

MotorK isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

MotorK grew its revenue by 38% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 81% lower during the year. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We doubt MotorK shareholders are happy with the loss of 81% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.9%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 50%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MotorK better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for MotorK that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NL exchanges.

