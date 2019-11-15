Motorola’s Razr Flip Phone Is Back With a $1500 Twist

Click here to read the full article.

Many millennials made their very first mobile phone calls on a Motorola Razr, and the iconic flip phone still gives us all the feels. So, the billion-dollar telecom has decided to cash in on the collective aughts nostalgia and reinvent the Razr as a brand-new Android smartphone.

The 2.0 version has the same general form as its 2004 predecessor—yes, you can still flip your phone shut dramatically—but capitalizes on the current foldable phone technology. The next-gen Razr boasts a 6.2-inch plastic OLED panel—which folds in half along the horizontal axis—as well as a 2.7-inch glass-covered OLED display on the outside that Motorola calls the Quick View display. The touch-enabled screen will allow you to “play music, take selfies, see notifications and more—all without ever opening your phone,” according to Motorola.

Unlike the origami phones we’ve seen of late, it doesn’t fold out to become a tablet. Instead, Razr simply turns into a slightly larger smartphone, so it retains its pocketability. Moreover, Motorola says it’s achieved an engineering breakthrough with a new “zero-gap hinge.” This allows the Razr to close with both sides flush, a design that also protects the main display. (When Robb Report recently tried the new Samsung Galaxy Fold, this proved to be a point of concern.)

The new Razr also features Android 9 Pie—the 16th version of the Android mobile operating system—and is packed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. When it comes time for snapping, there are two cameras: one front-facing camera with a whopping 16MP and night vision mode, plus an internal 5MP camera. At the bottom of the phone, there’s a fingerprint sensor and a USB-C charging port.

Of course, the trip down memory lane will cost you. The new and improved Razr will be priced at $1,499 when it arrives in January 2020, placing it direct competition with Apple’s new comparably priced iPhone 11. So, if you want to party like it’s 2004, you can pre-order your Razr now on the Motorola website.

