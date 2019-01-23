Here’s What Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we’ll look at Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Motorola Solutions:

0.25 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$9.0b – US$3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Motorola Solutions has an ROCE of 25%.

Is Motorola Solutions’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Motorola Solutions’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.5% average in the Communications industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Motorola Solutions’s ROCE is currently very good.

In our analysis, Motorola Solutions’s ROCE appears to be 25%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 18%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

NYSE:MSI Last Perf January 23rd 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Motorola Solutions’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Motorola Solutions has total liabilities of US$3.1b and total assets of US$9.0b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 34% of its total assets. Motorola Solutions’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.