Is Motorola Solutions (MSI) a Safe Investment Pick?

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net increase of 5.2% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Wedgewood Partners mentioned Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1928, Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is a Chicago, Illinois-based telecommunications equipment company with a $42.2 billion market capitalization. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) delivered a -2.01% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 5.73%. The stock closed at $252.53 per share on January 19, 2023.

Here is what Wedgewood Partners has to say about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Motorola Solutions contributed to performance during the quarter. Revenue growth ccelerated to +16% (currency neutral), while the Company's pricing power helped drive over +20% growth in operating income. The Company's backlog grew +19% for the quarter and marked the fourth consecutive quarter of backlog growth as the funding environment for its customers, particularly in public safety, remains extremely strong. We expect Motorola's core public safety customers to continue adopting and upgrading their LMR (Land Mobile Radio) infrastructure while expanding into software and service solutions that in turn drive higher productivity in the face of chronic labor shortages."

Motorola, Phone, Tech, Technology, Gadgets

Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was in 33 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 31 funds in the previous quarter. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) delivered a 14.18% return in the past 3 months.

Story continues

In October 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.