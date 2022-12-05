Motorola Solutions' (NYSE:MSI) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.88

The board of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 11% on the 13th of January to $0.88, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.79. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.2%, which is below the industry average.

Motorola Solutions' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, Motorola Solutions was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 66.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Motorola Solutions Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.88 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Motorola Solutions has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Motorola Solutions Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Motorola Solutions is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Motorola Solutions that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

