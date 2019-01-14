Motorola Unveils Si200 Body-Worn Camera for Digital Evidence

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that it has introduced the Si200 body-worn camera to facilitate agencies in investigation while providing footage of incidents.



Notably, the Si200 body-worn camera captures high-definition video and boasts additional advanced capabilities, helping integration across the public safety workflow. It combines with CommandCentral Vault — Motorola’s digital evidence management solution — that enables investigating agencies to manage content from in-field capture to judicial process under an integrated platform.



Presently available in North America, the Si200 body-worn camera and CommandCentral Vault are part of Motorola’s digital evidence ecosystem. The ecosystem enables agencies to securely manage files, connect public safety workflows and analyze digital evidence within a single system. Motorola’s expanding portfolio for better management of public safety is expected to boost its top line.



With such state-of-the-art products, Motorola further expects to strengthen its leading position in the market. It is poised to gain from robust organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment.



The company expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software. These systems drive demand for additional device sales, and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations.



Courtesy of such coveted product offerings, the company’s shares have gained 20.1% on an average against a decline of 4.5% for the industry in the past year.







Motorola currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked stocks in the industry include Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL, Ericsson ERIC and PCTEL, Inc. PCTI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Comtech has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 5%.



Ericsson currently has a forward P/E (F1) of 20.7x.



PCTEL currently has a forward P/E (F1) of 59.1x.



