Mott Capital Remains Hopeful Despite Verizon (VZ)’s Poor Performance

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc

Mott Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its ‘Mott Capital Management Thematic Growth Composite’ fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 25.4% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020, outperforming both its S&P 500 Total Return benchmark that delivered an 18.4% return and its S&P 500 Index that returned a 31% gain. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Mott Capital Management, in their Q4 2020 Investor Letter, said that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) was one of the holdings that performed poorly during the fourth quarter of 2020. Verizon Communications Inc. is a telecommunications company that currently has a $224.2 billion market cap. For the past 3 months, VZ delivered a -11.23% return and settled at $54.20 per share at the closing of February 12th.

Here is what Mott Capital Management has to say about Verizon Communications Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"Verizon finished the year lower by around 4.3% and has been a hard holding over the past 6 years. It has gone nowhere and has been the one stock I struggle with. However, 5G has finally arrived. If 5G can deliver on the promise I think it can, then Verizon should eventually come around. I remain hopeful."

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Last November, we published an article telling that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) was in 65 hedge fund portfolios. Its all time high statistics is 68. VZ delivered a -7.37% return in the past 12 months.

Our calculations show that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) does not belong in our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 216% since the end of 2014 and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 121 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Below you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

Video: Top 5 Stocks Among Hedge Funds

https://youtu.be/OgBhPDmWMtI

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 most profitable companies in the world to pick the best large-cap stocks to buy. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

