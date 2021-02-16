Mott Capital Remains Hopeful Despite Verizon (VZ)’s Poor Performance

Mott Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its ‘Mott Capital Management Thematic Growth Composite’ fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 25.4% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020, outperforming both its S&P 500 Total Return benchmark that delivered an 18.4% return and its S&P 500 Index that returned a 31% gain. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Mott Capital Management, in their Q4 2020 Investor Letter, said that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) was one of the holdings that performed poorly during the fourth quarter of 2020. Verizon Communications Inc. is a telecommunications company that currently has a $224.2 billion market cap. For the past 3 months, VZ delivered a -11.23% return and settled at $54.20 per share at the closing of February 12th.

Here is what Mott Capital Management has to say about Verizon Communications Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"Verizon finished the year lower by around 4.3% and has been a hard holding over the past 6 years. It has gone nowhere and has been the one stock I struggle with. However, 5G has finally arrived. If 5G can deliver on the promise I think it can, then Verizon should eventually come around. I remain hopeful."

Last November, we published an article telling that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) was in 65 hedge fund portfolios. Its all time high statistics is 68. VZ delivered a -7.37% return in the past 12 months.

Our calculations show that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) does not belong in our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

