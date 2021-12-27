Moulton man charged with capital murder in shooting death

Dec. 26—A Moulton man was in Lawrence County Jail on Sunday following a shooting that left another man dead.

Timothy Dakota McCary, 21, is charged with capital murder in the death of Gavin Ryan Hargrove, 20, of Trinity, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office received a call Friday about a possible dead body at a residence belonging to McCary in the 6900 block of Lawrence County Road 217.

Authorities entered the residence and found Hargrove dead of an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The office received several tips about McCary's whereabouts, and at about 6 p.m. Saturday, he was spotted in the Langtown Community near Lawrence County 214 and Alabama 33.

Sheriff's deputies, Moulton and Courtland police, state troopers and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation then searched for McCary in the area around Lawrence County 501, the Sheriff's Office said. At 9:30 p.m., a citizen spotted McCary about a mile away on Lawrence County 240. McCary attempted to outrun deputies on foot but was quickly apprehended, the Sheriff's Office said.