Moulton man faces 5 drug charges

Sep. 23—MOULTON — A 21-year-old Moulton man is in Lawrence County Jail on drug charges after a search Tuesday of a residence on Lawrence County 460, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

Hayden Sky-Lynn Harville is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, three counts of possession of controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.

Authorities seized an undisclosed amount of cash, a pistol and a silencer at the residence.

Harville remains in Lawrence County Jail on a probation violation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.