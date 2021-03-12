Moulton man facing drug charges after crashing vehicle

Mar. 11—MOULTON — A Moulton man faces felony drug charges after leading police on a chase Wednesday night, according to Moulton police.

After his car struck a tree, police charged Adam Christopher Bolan, 43, with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, Xanax, synthetic marijuana and first-degree possession of marijuana.

Police said they received a call about a possible intoxicated driver in a 2003 tan Ford Taurus near the McDonald's on Alabama 157. When authorities spotted the vehicle, police said, Bolan increased his speed to elude them.

Police said Bolan led them past Lawrence County Medical Center onto Littrell Street. "The driver accelerated and went off the roadway," Chief Craig Knight said in a release. "The vehicle became airborne, and the driver lost control. The car struck a tree and that disabled the vehicle."

Knight said officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia on Bolan and in the vehicle.

Bolan was injured and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment. A female passenger in the car was injured and treated and released at Lawrence County Medical Center. Knight said she was arrested on unrelated charges.

According to Lawrence County Jail records, Bolan is being held without bail.

