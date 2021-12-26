Moulton man sought following discovery of gunshot fatality

Dec. 25—Authorities are searching for a Moulton man after a Trinity man was found dead of a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said Saturday morning.

Deputies responded Friday to a report of a possible dead body at a residence in the 6900 block of Lawrence County 217. On scene, authorities found the the body of Gavin Ryan Hargrove, 20, of Trinity. Hargrove appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, the Sheriff's Office said.

Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said investigators are looking for Timothy Dakota McCary, 21, of Moulton, in connection with the case.

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information about McCary's whereabouts contact the office at 256-974-9291.