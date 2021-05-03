Moulton woman charged with drug possession

May 3—MOULTON — Moulton police arrested a woman on drug charges during a traffic stop on Saturday, according to the police chief.

Maggie Elizabeth Cross, 34, 311 Paine Ave., Moulton, was found to be in possession of oxycodone hydrochloride and another medication for which she had no prescription.

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked at the Lawrence County Jail.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.