Moultrie Council honors Christmas Parade float winners

Jan. 4—MOULTRIE — Float winners from 2023's Christmas Parade were presented with their awards during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

In each of the five categories, there was a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner.

Of the organizations and clubs that participated, Moultrie YMCA placed first, with Ms. Sunbelt Rodeo taking second and third going to Georgia Peach Elite.

Hopewell Baptist Church won first in the Churches category. Following them was First Baptist Church of Norman Park and earning third place was Lakeside Assembly of God.

Local schools also participated in the parade. C.A. Gray Junior High received first place, with Odom Elementary taking second and Stringfellow Elementary grabbing the third place finish.

Both of the remaining categories revolved around local businesses: one for those businesses with 15 or fewer employees and one for more than 16 employees.

For the small businesses, first place went to Tire Solutions of South Georgia with Stone's Home Center winning second. Third was awarded to Clements Printing & Red Cardinal Designs.

Georgia Southern Steel Building took first place for the larger businesses with Piggy Wiggy coming in second place. Taking third was Ameris Bank.

Those attending the City Council meeting were all smiles as a representative from each winner accepted the award.