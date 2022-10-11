Moultrie man accused of chasing, assaulting couple at gas station

Oct. 11—MOULTRIE — A 10-minute rampage almost cost a Moultrie man and woman their lives Sunday evening as a suspect fired at their vehicle, kidnapped a victim and repeatedly assaulted them, authorities said.

"This is one of the most brutal and chilling assaults we've had in Colquitt County," Colquitt County Sheriff's Office investigators said.

The CCSO said it was contacted by the Moultrie Police Department about a shooting and kidnapping that originated in the CCSO jurisdiction.

At 8:45 p.m. a man and woman were sitting in a vehicle in the 1800 block of Overlook Drive when a suspect began firing a gun at them, authorities said.

"The vehicle sustained multiple shots, and the male victim was injured by a round that was fired," Ronald Jordan with the CCSO said in an interview Tuesday morning. "The subject fled the initial scene in a vehicle."

The suspect was later identified as a 42-year-old Moultrie man.

"(The suspect) then chased the victims down Veterans Parkway multiple times. The two victims pulled over at nearby gas station parking lot," the investigator said.

The male victim ran for help while the suspect is accused of removing the female victim from the vehicle and began assaulting her in the parking lot. He is said to have dragged her into the vehicle, then left the parking lot and continued to assault her, Jordan explained.

One witness followed the suspect and others attempted to intervene. As they approached a different gas station on a neighboring street, the victim jumped out the front passenger seat and ran towards the convenience store, Jordan said.

He added, "The suspect appeared to turn the vehicle around and attempted to run her over. He then hit a utility pole disabling the vehicle."

The female victim ran into the store screaming for help when the suspect entered, assaulting her for the final time, the report alleged. The suspect made his way to the exit of the storefront as officers approached the parking lot.

Officers apprehended the suspect after a brief foot chase, Jordan said.

The suspect is being charged with eight counts of aggravated assault — family violence, five counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder and kidnapping.

More charges are pending as this is an ongoing investigation. The investigators said they believe the incident resulted from a previous domestic violence incident.

The male victim was treated and released and the female victim is currently in stable condition.

The CCSO received six to seven 911 emergency calls during the incident. The CCSO investigators expressed gratitude to the residents who reported the incident and attempted to stop the assaults.