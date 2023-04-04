Moultrie man sentenced for drugs following high-speed chase in Crisp County

Apr. 4—ALBANY, Ga. — A Southwest Georgia man was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after he was arrested following a high-speed chase while carrying a semi-automatic Glock, ammunition, cash and drugs a month after he was released from federal custody.

Terry Allen Harris, Jr., aka "TJ," 38, of Moultrie, Georgia, was sentenced March 30 by U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by eight years of supervised release, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Harris previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. There is no parole in the federal system.

"The defendant is rightly being held to account for his proven disregard for the law and willingness to put others in danger," said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. "Armed repeat felons will face federal prosecution in the Middle District of Georgia, resulting in prison time without parole."

According to court documents, Harris led Crisp County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high-speed chase on June 24, 2020, after deputies attempted to pull him over for driving 19 miles over the posted speed limit on I-75. Harris exited the interstate, increasing his speed to over 100 miles per hour in a 45 mile-per-hour zone, driving on the wrong side of the road and other dangerous maneuvers before ultimately crashing his vehicle into a birdbath and a tree on a residential property.

The press release said officers found a Glock 19 semi-automatic pistol at Harris' feet, 59 rounds of ammunition, three extra magazines and $11,821 in cash, plus seven bags of suspected marijuana, grinders, ledgers, a digital scale and a quantity of methamphetamine and LSD.

Harris has multiple prior serious felonies, including a prior conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He had been released from federal prison on May 20, 2020, a little more than a month before this incident.

The case was investigated by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, Mid-South Narcotics Task Force and GBI. It was prosecuted by Criminal Chief Leah McEwen.