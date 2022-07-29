Moultrie men charged after police chase on I-75

Jul. 28—MACON, Ga. — A Macon television station is reporting the arrests of two Moultrie men on drug charges following a chase on Interstate 75.

WGXA reported Wednesday that Damien Enoch and Vandy McBride, both of Moultrie, were in custody following the incident in Monroe County.

Citing the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the TV station's website said the incident happened about 9:13 p.m. Monday when a deputy stopped a 2010 Honda Accord for a traffic violation on I-75 near Mile Marker 191, north of Forsyth.

The report said the Accord stopped, the deputy approached the vehicle and identified Enoch as the driver and McBride as the passenger, and then the car drove away.

The deputy pursued. The chase left I-75 at Exit 188. When the Accord tried to get back on the interstate, the deputy struck it with his patrol car in a PIT maneuver, WGXA's report said.

Both suspects were arrested. Enoch is charged with fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, trafficking cocaine, and traffic violations. McBride is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.