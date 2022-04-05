Mounds View business owner accused of federal tax evasion totaling $6 million

A Mounds View business owner has been charged with tax fraud after federal authorities said he failed to pay several years’ worth of payroll taxes.

On Tuesday, the U.S. attorney’s office announced that Larry Wallace Lindberg, 68, was charged with one county of tax evasion.

According to prosecutors, Lindberg is a pharmacist and CEO of Midwest Medical Holdings, a pharmaceutical and medical equipment company based in Mounds View.

Lindberg is accused of failing to pay the Internal Revenue Service several hundred thousand dollars in quarterly federal payroll taxes over the years.

Prosecutors said that the IRS, beginning in 2011, spent years attempting to collect the taxes from Lindberg, who made several agreements with the agency to pay the debt. Lindberg ultimately failed to make the payments and defaulted on each of the agreements, federal authorities alleged.

Prosecutors said Lindberg diverted funds and assets to other business entities he controlled. In all, Lindberg and his company owe more than $6 million in federal income taxes.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in U.S. District Court on April 21.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson is prosecuting the case.

