Mounds View business owner sentenced to 2 years in prison for tax evasion

A Mounds View business owner has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after admitting that he failed to pay several years’ worth of payroll taxes.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced this week that Larry Wallace Lindberg, 68, will also serve two years of supervised release and pay more than $6 million in restitution.

According to federal prosecutors, Lindberg is a pharmacist and CEO of Midwest Medical Holdings, a pharmaceutical and medical equipment company based in Mounds View.

Lindberg was accused of failing to pay the Internal Revenue Service several hundred thousand dollars in quarterly federal payroll taxes over the years.

Prosecutors said that the IRS, beginning in 2011, spent years attempting to collect the taxes from Lindberg, who made several agreements with the agency to pay the debt. Lindberg ultimately failed to make the payments and defaulted on each of the agreements, authorities alleged.

Prosecutors said Lindberg diverted funds and assets to other business entities he controlled.

He was charged in April and pleaded guilty later that month to one count of tax evasion.

