Mounds View man arrested, charged 11 years after his wife’s murder

Tim Harlow, Star Tribune
·1 min read

St. Paul police on Wednesday arrested Nicholas James Firkus on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife more than a decade ago.

A SWAT team took Firkus into custody at his home on Red Oak Drive in Mounds View while executing a sealed arrest warrant just after 5 a.m., said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders.

The arrest comes 11 years after the death of Heidi Marie Firkus, then 25. Firkus was shot in the back in the kitchen of the couple's home on the 1700 block of Minnehaha Avenue. Her death was ruled a homicide.

At the time, Nicholas Firkus told police he confronted an intruder at 6:30 a.m. and the weapon fired, killing Heidi. He was wounded in the leg when the gun discharged a second time, he told police.

Firkus, 38, was interviewed at police headquarters after his arrest and was booked into the Ramsey County jail. He has been charged, but details have been sealed and are not expected to be released until Thursday when Firkus is scheduled to make is first court appearance, said Dennis Gerhardstein with the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

"We're extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point," Heidi's family said in a statement. "We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi. Even though we know we can't have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768

Recommended Stories

  • ‘A tragic accident.’ Brother kills 8-year-old with pellet gun, Washington cops say

    Law enforcement pleaded with the community to show “compassion and empathy” after the deadly incident.

  • Tesla driver slept while car was going 80 mph on interstate, Wisconsin police say

    “Your eyes were closed.”

  • Airline Stock Roundup: RYAAY's Q4 Loss, UAL's Expansion Update & More

    Owing to improving air-travel demand in the United States, United Airlines (UAL) announces expansion of its domestic schedule for July while Allegiant (ALGT) aims to hire 184 pilots.

  • Summer movie highlights from the directors who made them

    From LeBron James sharing the court with Bugs Bunny to Dom Toretto and the “Fast & Furious” crew going where no car has gone before, this summer has something for every kind of movie fan. Or I thought she could do anything.

  • Husband Arrested for Murder 11 Years After Claiming Wife Was Shot During Struggle With Intruder

    Ramsey County Jail/St. Paul PoliceMore than 11 years ago, Heidi Firkus, an artist and avid churchgoer who loved watching rom-coms, was fatally shot in her Minneapolis home.Her husband, Nicholas Firkus, said someone broke into their St. Paul home at about 6:30 a.m. on April 25, 2010. He grabbed his shotgun and tried to fight off the intruder but, in the process, the gun went off twice, hitting his 25-year-old wife in the back, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported at the time. Nicholas, 27, was shot in the leg.Nicholas Firkus was a “victim not a perpetrator,” his lawyer said at the time.But in a dramatic turnaround on Wednesday, a SWAT team took Firkus into custody in a pre-dawn raid after the Ramsey County attorney’s office charged him with murder. It’s not yet clear what led to the extraordinary breakthrough; Firkus will appear in court later Thursday.‘F*cking Monster’: Mom of Dead Kids Rages as Nebraska Dad Is Charged“We’re extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point. And also for everyone who has prayed and stood beside us all these years,” Heidi’s family said in a statement to FOX 9. “We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi. Even though we know we can’t have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth. God is honored by truth. Heidi’s life and memory is further honored by truth."Heidi met her husband at church, where they both worked as youth group leaders. They married in 2005 and moved in together to the two-story home on a tree-lined street in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood.But, in a search warrant affidavit filed in 2010 seeking the couple’s credit reports, it emerged that they were in dire financial straits.Their home had been under foreclosure proceedings and they were due to be evicted the day after Heidi was killed. Nothing in the house had been sold or packed up, investigators said, and despite a mountain of unpaid bills and outstanding credit balances, the couple seemed to have a “lifestyle of wanton spending outside of their means," the affidavit said.Although Nicholas later told police that Heidi knew about their financial issues, numerous family and close friends told investigators that they believed she was in the dark.Police never found any evidence of forced entry to the home or any witnesses who saw an intruder. “The neighborhood is densely populated and it was light at the time of the incident,” the 2010 search affidavit said.Two years after Heidi’s death, Nicholas remarried, however the couple divorced in 2019. He stopped talking to the police the day after Heidi died.Meanwhile, Heidi’s family and friends were left searching for answers. In a 2019 Pioneer Press article, they pleaded for renewed help to solve the decade-old case and said Heidi would never have kept her financial troubles a secret.“She was never ashamed about being vulnerable or having hard conversations,” Jessie Bain, a childhood friend, said.They recalled her seeming happy and normal in the lead up to her death, even going on a trip to Hawaii with her husband.“There are so many things that don’t add up,” Ashley Starr, a teenage friend, said at the time.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 3 inmates killed in 1 week as feds sue Alabama over prisons

    Three men died in apparent inmate-on-inmate assaults in less than one week in Alabama prisons, a spate of death that happened as the state faces a Justice Department lawsuit over prison violence and legislators seek more information from the troubled system. The deaths happened this month in separate incidents at three different prisons, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed. The prison system said the deaths are being investigated.

  • Tennessee governor OKs transgender youth treatment ban

    After signing two bills into law targeting transgender people over the past week, Tennessee's Gov. Bill Lee has approved legislation that bans gender-confirming treatment for young minors despite objections that the series of bills unfairly discriminate against an already vulnerable population. The move makes Tennessee just the second state in the United States to enact such a ban after Arkansas approved a similar version earlier this year over a veto from Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Tennessee's version, which goes into effect immediately, is slightly different.

  • A look at the Big Ten tackle for loss leaders from 2020

    The Badgers showed this talent individually by having two players ranked in the top 15 in tackles for loss per game last season in the Bi...

  • Arrest warrant issued for man in Confederate monument theft

    Police in Alabama have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with the bizarre theft of a Confederate monument that was taken from an Alabama cemetery and found in Louisiana. Selma police charged Jason Warnick with theft in connection with the mysterious disappearance of the chair-shaped monument, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Monday. Warnick was already facing charges of possession of stolen property after police said the monument ended up in his New Orleans tattoo shop.

  • Is AMAT Stock A Buy Ahead Of Quarterly Results? Here's What Earnings, Chart Show

    AMAT stock is one of several top-rated semiconductor stocks in IBD's database, helped in part by strong earnings and sales growth in recent quarters.

  • How 13 'Game of Thrones' stars really feel about the final season of the show

    From Kit Harington (Jon Snow) to Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), here's how the HBO stars really feel about the finale and their characters' fate.

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president rails at investigation into Trump Organization as McConnell opposes Jan 6 bill

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • Here are all 29 lawsuits Trump is facing now that he’s left office

    He faces more than a dozen lawsuits and investigations

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Dwyane Wade said he doesn't understand why trans people are treated as 'a problem for the world,' as he gushes about daughter Zaya blossoming

    Dwyane Wade, a former basketball star, told GMA that recent anti-trans sentiments motivated his family to be an example and lead with love.

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • Rashida Tlaib says Democrats tell her they support Palestine in secret because they’re scared of ‘intimidation’

    Progressive wing of party increasingly challenges traditional US stance towards Israel

  • Trump has claimed $65,500 in taxpayer-funded presidential pension since leaving White House

    Since 20 January, Trump has made $65,000 in pension payouts despite campaign promises in latest financial scandal

  • Which Covid vaccine is better? How long does it last? The most common vaccine questions answered

    The CDC and FDA say the vaccine is safe and effective in both pregnant women and children as young as 12 years old