Mounds View man forced his way into 72-year-old woman's home, tried to rob her, charges say

Oct. 14—A Mounds View man with a criminal history of theft and assault has been charged via warrant after police say he forced his way into an elderly woman's house and attempted to rob her.

Wayne Ninzel Grear, 25, was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court with first-degree burglary by way of assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Grear, who police said had recently been released from jail, knocked on the door of a 72-year-old woman's home on Eastwood Road in Mounds View about 10:40 a.m. Oct. 7.

The woman told police she opened the screen door slightly and saw a man, later identified as Grear, who asked her for directions to Red Oak Drive. She answered him, and as she attempted to pull the screen door shut, he forcibly pulled it open, according to the complaint.

He grabbed the woman by her wrists and pushed her to the ground, closing the door behind him, the complaint states. He held her down and demanded her to give him all of her money.

She screamed for help and he got up and ran out the front door, the complaint states.

Police had responded to a similar incident the day before where a man fitting the same description had tried to gain entry to a home on Groveland Road in Mounds View. That incident was captured on a doorbell camera.

Police spotted a man matching Grear's description running north through yards on Read Oak Drive, according to the complaint. Using a K9, a drone and a helicopter, police searched, but were unable to find him.

Investigators learned that Grear is an adopted son of someone who lives on Red Oak and that they were unable to find Grear because his brother had driven him out of the area.

Grear's criminal record shows convictions for burglary, simple robbery, three felony thefts, third-degree assault and domestic assault.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.