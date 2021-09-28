Mounds View suspect killed after shooting at police ID'd. BLM to ask that officer videos be released

Sep. 28—Authorities on Tuesday identified the domestic assault suspect who last week fired on law enforcement in Mounds View and died after a sheriff's deputy then struck him with a squad vehicle.

Troy Allen Engstrom, 48, of Shoreview, died Wednesday of multiple blunt-force injuries after being struck by a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office sport-utility vehicle at County Road H2 and Jackson Drive, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner's office. The manner of death is homicide.

Engstrom was struck shortly after Mounds View police and deputies responded to a 10:40 a.m. call of an alleged felony domestic assault that involved a man who fired a gun in a room at the AmericInn by Wyndham at 2200 Mounds View Blvd. Engstrom, who is white, died about six hours later at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, the coroner's office said.

According to scanner audio, a witness reported seeing the assault suspect walking near the Mermaid Bar & Grill, which is adjacent to the hotel. After getting the suspect's description, an officer and deputy spotted him in the area County Road H2 and Jackson Drive, just east of Mounds View Boulevard.

The suspect then raised a handgun and fired at the approaching squads, striking a Mounds View police officer's sport utility vehicle just above the driver's side windshield and a Ramsey County deputy's SUV just below the driver's side windshield, according to a sheriff's office statement.

The deputy then struck the suspect with his SUV "to stop the threat," the statement read.

A cocked handgun was recovered at the scene.

According to a post on the Facebook page for Black Lives Matter Minnesota, the group will host a gathering near the scene of Engstrom's death from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to "demand that the Dash and Body Cam footage of the incident be released to the public immediately."

On Tuesday, Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said he intends to release the deputy's video in the next week.

"We may have to do some redaction on facial images, depending on what part we release," he said. "But the other officers in the video have their right not to have their identities disclosed."

Fletcher said the video "will show clearly the intent of the suspect to shoot and kill both the Mounds View officer and the Ramsey County deputy. There will be no doubt left in any viewer's minds about the danger that he posed."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the officer-involved use of force incident.

According to state court records, Engstrom had been convicted twice for felony drug possession and once each for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, gross misdemeanor offering a forged check and felony criminal damage to property. His last conviction was in 2015 for drunken driving in Isanti County.