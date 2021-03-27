Moundville man to stand trial in robbery of Nevada store

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Mar. 27—NEVADA, Mo. — A Moundville man waived a preliminary hearing this week on an armed robbery charge.

Jeremy T. Boyd, 41, waived the hearing Tuesday in Vernon County Circuit Court and was ordered to stnd trial on a count of first-degree robbery. Judge Brandon Fisher set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 9.

Boyd is accused of robbing the Cash N Dash store on Austin Boulevard in Nevada on Feb. 21 by entering the store and demanding money from the clerk while showing the handle of a pistol sticking out of a pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. The clerk put the cash drawer on the counter and the defendant allegedly made off with about $740, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Nevada detectives later made contact with the defendant at his home in Moundville and he purportedly admitted robbing the store because he needed money to pay his bills. He gave the investigators $105 that he said came from the robbery.

Recommended Stories

  • She set world records in a man’s world of boat racing. And she was from Fort Worth.

    Ruth Herring raced boats in the 1930s.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Cruises will remain banned, CDC says, as industry pressure to restart heats up

    Despite increasing pressure from the cruise industry and its allies in government, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to prevent cruises from U.S. ports for the foreseeable future.

  • House Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in mocking attempt to protect USPS from service cuts

    A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks

  • Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

    Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom's energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire. The Saudi-led military coalition which is at war with the Houthis said late on Thursday it had intercepted several drones aimed at Saudi Arabia. On Monday, Riyadh presented a peace initiative that includes a nationwide truce https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2LL182 in Yemen as the war enters its seventh year.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • BBC’s Most Viral Anchor Milkshake Ducks Into ‘Anti-Woke’ Fox News Copycat

    BBC NewsBBC News isn’t supposed to be enjoyable. Unlike its cable news equivalents in the United States, the BBC doesn’t see the need to pull in viewers and ad money with Inception-rivaling graphics displays or overly charismatic anchors who wind up in partial control of the head of state.That’s why Simon McCoy was unusual. As a BBC News presenter, his theatrical grumpiness and telling-it-like-it-is attitude saw him become the channel’s most reliably viral host. His antics—ranging from holding up a wad of paper instead of a new-fangled iPad, complaining about the weak puns that he’d been asked to read aloud, and his signature weariness about royal baby news—saw him rise to be a twee Twitter sensation.As @BBCSimonMcCoy has said he is leaving BBC News, here is a thread of his best bits. Starting with this iconic Royal Baby announcement: pic.twitter.com/GKb4nQOp7J— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 25, 2021 But that came to a crashing halt Thursday, when McCoy announced he was leaving the BBC after 17 years to join GB News. For the uninitiated, GB News is a soon-to-launch network created by a veteran of the Murdoch empire and Britain’s most-feared interviewer Andrew Neil, who has promised that his channel will be a new home for those “left out and unheard” by the “increasingly woke” media establishment.If that sounds familiar, you’re not the first to think so. The network is widely expected to become Fox News’ weird little English cousin. As The Guardian columnist Marina Hyde put it in a recent piece: “Imagine being the country that has watched the last four years unfold in the U.S., with its bloodlines so easily traceable to the Fox sensibility, and is nonetheless thinking: let’s have a bit of that. Because that’s us, of course.”But what happens when the “increasingly woke” people who have projected McCoy to late-career stardom on Twitter see their guy join a network apparently set up specifically to annoy them? Well, they start to think that maybe he’s not just the funny little man from the news after all.The initial announcement, which merely said that McCoy was leaving the BBC without naming his destination, was met with a wave of adulation and a mass-sharing of all his zaniest moments over the years. Then GB News confirmed he was coming on board, and adulation turned into allegations that McCoy had performed the ultimate milkshake duck.When he said this on the BBC News Channel in the closing moments of 2020 pic.twitter.com/XLTgmTX9Vc— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 25, 2021 Scott Bryan, a TV critic and broadcaster who’s documented a lot of McCoy’s shenanigans in ridiculously viral videos, told The Daily Beast that McCoy’s charm has always been in the fact that, most of the time, he’s a straight-laced, traditional British news broadcaster who’s “informative, fact driven, understated” and rarely breaks his authoritative character.“So, when he comes out with a perfect zinger or unexpected burn at the end of a news report, it takes everyone by surprise,” said Bryan. “He goes viral here because the way he acts is the exact opposite of what every other news broadcaster is like... Whilst in the U.S. news presenters are very personality-led, here typically they aren’t. However, that’s all now changing with the rise of Piers Morgan on British TV and the launch of GB News.”It remains to be seen what kind of role McCoy will take on. Just as Fox News still employs a dwindling number of credible journalists who provide suitable cover for the more famous nutcases, McCoy could retain his BBC-style impartiality and give GB News a veneer of respectability.But many BBC reporters, especially those who have been there for decades, are practically bursting at the seams to share their pent-up opinions, so it’s not at all unimaginable that McCoy could embrace the right-leaning, anti-woke founding mission of his new broadcasting home.So far, the channel’s hiring has ranged from respected broadcast journalists to some of British Twitter’s ratioed contrarians. GB News chairman Neil has denied that he’s merely attempting to set up Fox News with “a British accent,” but it’s not hard to see why comparisons are being made. Neil promised to cover stories from the “center, perhaps the center right,” and seems to have an unhealthy obsession with “woke warriors.”So where does that leave the wholesomely grumpy McCoy?Bryan said it depends on what role he takes up at GB News, but his employer could make some reluctant to give him the time of day. “A challenge is whether people on social media will be bothered to share, if they already think that the channel comes with a particular agenda,” said the TV critic. If it ends up chasing “angry shares” like other opinion-based networks, Bryan said, then it may backfire: “Sometimes it works, but a lot of the time it doesn’t, because people don’t take the bait.”It’s now up to McCoy and GB News to decide whether to carry on his lovable persona and continue to bask in a warm viral glow—or try out U.S.-style entertainment news with a British twist. But, as a cautionary tale, he need look no further than Piers Morgan, who was last seen in a viral clip storming out of his own studio muttering about Meghan Markle.The problem is, if McCoy chooses to become just another opinion-leaking right-wing bore, then where’s the fun in going off-script?Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

    From Sarah Palin as the Bear to Kermit the Frog as the Snail, here's every celebrity to be unmasked on "The Masked Singer."

  • Xinjiang cotton: How do I know if it's in my jeans?

    It's at the centre of a row between Western brands and China over allegations of forced labour.

  • Ted Cruz claims he cares about migrant kids - but did he really need an armoured patrol boat to prove that?

    Texas senator led 17 Republican colleagues in trip on Rio Grande, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • Parliament votes to sue EU executive unless it acts fast on rule of law in Poland, Hungary

    The European Parliament voted on Thursday to sue the European Commission unless the EU executive quickly applies new legislation that makes access to billions of EU funds conditional on respecting the rule of law. Poland and Hungary, both under formal EU investigation for breaking the rule of law, stand to lose billions of euros in EU funds when the new regulation is applied. The Commission has said it would only start acting on it once it prepares appropriate guidelines - a process that could be delayed by legal challenges to the regulation from Poland and Hungary.

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • Pregnant women gain COVID antibodies from vaccine — and pass them to baby, study finds

    Breastfeeding women also gained COVID-19 antibodies after vaccination.

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Britney Spears asks judge to remove her father as her conservator

    The singer formally asks a judge to remove Jamie Spears from his role as her conservator.