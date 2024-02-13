Mount Airy cold case robberies solved after suspect confesses in North Carolina

A North Carolina man confessed to robbing a Capital One Bank branch in Mount Airy on two separate occasions in 2016 and 2017, according to a news release from the Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County.

Jimmie Haney, 28, who was in police custody in North Carolina for other alleged crimes, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison with all but 10 years suspended in Carroll County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and one count of armed robbery.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, Haney entered the bank at 402 E. Ridgeville Blvd. on Sept. 9, 2016 and handed a teller a note demanding money. He took $4,000 in cash. Haney returned on Jan. 14, 2017, wearing a disguise and gave a teller a note indicating he had a gun and demanded $5,000. Haney was given $630 in cash and fled.

The Greensboro Police Department arrested Haney on Dec. 16, 2022, after two bank robberies in North Carolina. Haney confessed to the Mount Airy robberies while in custody, according to the news release.

Carroll County Circuit Judge Brian DeLeonardo sentenced Haney Friday to 15 years imprisonment with all but 5 years suspended for the 2016 robbery and 20 years imprisonment all suspended for the 2017 armed robbery. Upon release, he will be subject to five years of probation, according to the news release.