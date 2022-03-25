Mount Airy man gets 5 years for fentanyl-related death of infant son

Mar. 25—A Mount Airy man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to five years of incarceration for the fentanyl-related death of his infant son in 2020, according to online court records.

Jeremy Whitney Frazier, 34, was sentenced March 14 through a plea agreement to 10 years with all but five years suspended, waiving credit for about eight months of time served. Upon his release, he will undergo five years of supervised probation, according to online court records. Judge Theresa M. Adams also ordered grief counseling and mental health treatment, courthouse records said.

The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office abandoned the second charge against Frazier: neglect of a minor, according to court records.

Frazier's defense attorney, Deborah Warner-Dennis, declined to comment Thursday.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Walden Way in Mount Airy on July 3, 2020, for a CPR case involving 2-month-old Grayson Frazier, the sheriff's office said in a previous news release. Emergency medical services personnel took the child to Frederick Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy by the Maryland Medical Examiner's Office later found Grayson Frazier died from narcotic (fentanyl) intoxication and ruled the death as a homicide; arrest warrants were subsequently issued for the infant's parents, the sheriff's office said in July 2021.

During Frazier's bail review hearing July 29, 2021, Chief Assistant State's Attorney Tammy Leache said the state believed the baby's bottles were prepared in the same bathroom where Jeremy and Heather Frazier used drugs.

Heather Frazier, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a minor, has a pre-trial conference set for June 6 and a trial scheduled to begin Aug. 8, online court records stated Thursday. She is being held without bail.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter:

@MaryGraceKeller