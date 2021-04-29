Mount Airy police officer injured after responding to call; police deescalate armed subject
Apr. 29—A Mount Airy police officer was injured Monday while attempting to deescalate a situation involving an armed man who police described as suicidal, according to the town's chief of police.
The officer, who has not been identified, was hospitalized but has since been released.
The Mount Airy Police Department responded to a well-being check at about 3:50 p.m. and encountered a person wielding a pump-action shotgun, according to a statement from Chief Doug Reitz. A 38-year-old Frederick woman, a relative of the armed person, refused to leave and rushed past police to the front door of the home, where another officer stopped her, and a struggle began, according to police.
The woman fought with police as they moved her to a safer location, police wrote. Officers reportedly put the woman on the ground to handcuff her, but she flailed, kicking one of the officers in the head, according to the statement. Emergency medical services immediately began treating the officer.
Another officer deescalated the situation, taking the man into custody, transporting him to Carroll Hospital, the chief said. The woman who fought with police is facing charges including second-degree assault, obstruction and hindering, and resisting arrest, police said.
Reitz wrote he is "extremely proud" of police personnel for the way they handled the incident, also crediting Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company, Carroll and Frederick County sheriff's offices, Maryland State Police and Carroll County Emergency Operations Center.
"Much credit goes to the responding officers for utilizing their knowledge and training received in dealing with mental health subjects and de-escalation," Reitz wrote. "Officers deal with these types of incidents frequently on a daily basis and it often goes unnoticed. While this was a situation that had the potential of ending tragically, we are able to report one of the best possible outcomes due to the officers' training and experience along with the unified response of allied agencies."
