Mount Auburn man gets 30 years for New Year's Eve assault, killing in Covington

Ronald Simpson, 57, speaks with a Kenton County Sheriff’s Deputy during the first day of his murder trial on May 30, 2023.

A Mount Auburn man, who prosecutors say repeatedly and fatally attacked 60-year-old Randel Helton at his own home in Covington on New Year's Eve 2021, was sentenced July 17 to 30 years in prison, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Ronald Simpson, 58, was found guilty last month of murder. The sentence was handed down by Circuit Judge Kathleen Lape.

Helton was found dead at his Hermes Avenue apartment in Covington on the morning of New Year's Day 2022, court filings state.

Helton's body was covered in bruises and a medical examiner determined he died by strangulation and blunt force trauma to his head, neck, torso and extremities, prosecutors said.

No single injury was responsible for his death but rather the combination of his wounds restricted his ability to breathe and ultimately caused his body to shut down.

Surveillance video shows Simpson assaulting Helton on the apartment's balcony – at times in the presence of Helton's girlfriend.

A criminal citation says Simpson threw Helton out of the apartment and into a metal railing causing "significant" injuries to his head. He was unconscious for four minutes.

Helton was kicked out of the apartment several times during the evening, prosecutors said, adding he once managed to get back inside by climbing through a bedroom window.

The surveillance video captured four separate assaults over the span of three hours. At some point during the night, Helton was allowed back inside his apartment.

A trash can inside was filled with wet, bloody towels and a shirt Simpson wore the night of the assault, prosecutors said, noting Helton and the apartment had been at least partially cleaned up.

Covington police found blotches of blood throughout the apartment as well as outside on the balcony, according to trial testimony.

Helton was left unconscious in the bedroom and 911 wasn't called until the next morning when his girlfriend told a neighbor he appeared to be dead.

During the trial, Simpson's public defenders said there was no evidence presented in court that he intentionally harmed Helton.

He was at the apartments that night waiting for his wife, who lived there because the couple was separated at the time, Simpson's attorneys said, adding Helton's girlfriend invited Simpson inside while he waited.

Simpson stayed at the apartment all night and during that time Helton was rude and aggressive and he called Simpson racial slurs. He took Helton outside to calm down multiple times.

Simpson was the first person to greet police when they arrived on the scene. His attorneys said he continued to cooperate with their investigation until his February 2022 arrest.

Body camera footage shows Simpson telling police he thought Helton was intoxicated and that Helton may have been injured during a fall. He denied getting into a fight with Helton.

Simspon was initially charged with first-degree manslaughter but a grand jury later indicted him on a murder charge.

Prosecutors say Simpson won't be eligible for parole until he serves at least 20 years of his sentence.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man gets 30 years for New Year's Eve fatal assault at Covington home