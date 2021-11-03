Mount Ayr man charged with killing Wisconsin woman in a Bondurant home

A Mount Ayr man was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the disappearance of a Wisconsin woman allegedly killed at a home in Bondurant, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Rachel Reuter, 30, of Cassville, Wisconsin, was reported missing to the Urbandale Police Department June 16. Investigators now believe that early on June 13, James Shiloh Klever, 46, killed Reuter, Polk County Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Evans said in a news release.

Reuter's remains have not been found, Evans said. Charging documents were not immediately available online.

Rachel Reuter went missing in June. A Mount Ayr man was charged Thurs. Nov. 3, 2021 with killing her at a Bondurant home.

Reuter was last seen with Klever on June 12 leaving an Urbandale Super 8 Motel, according to a search warrant. They were also seen leaving in a white Hyundai Veloster belonging to Klever, the warrant said.

Klever allegedly told detectives he met Reuter on a dating website and dropped her off at an apartment building on June 12. But Klever "could not provide an address or exact location," the search warrant said.

Klever's son told his mother that his father killed Reuter, according to the search warrant. Klever said he tried to stab Reuter to death, but the knife was too dull, the search warrant said. So he killed her with a baseball bat, according to the search warrant.

Klever allegedly told his son that Reuter's body was disposed of in northern Missouri.

Klever's son told detectives that on June 19, Klever arrived at his house in a white vehicle that smelled like rotten meat, "along with a large amount of cologne poured on it," the search warrant said.

