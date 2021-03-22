Mount Carmel couple charged with endangering a child

Mar. 22—MOUNT CARMEL — Two Mount Carmel residents face felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child after Mount Carmel Police said they found a 1-year-old baby in a soiled diaper and covered in dirt inside a condemned home where the couple was living.

Zachary Starr, 34, and Allyssa Hartz, 27, of East Fifth St., were arrested Sunday and jailed on $25,000 cash bail after appearing before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.

Mount Carmel Police said they noticed lights on inside the condemned home on East Fifth Street and when an officer knocked on the door, Starr answered and was told the property was condemned.

Officers entered the home and found Hartz and a 1-year old child in a bedroom, police said.

Officers said they noticed drug paraphernalia and marijuana, and a crystal rock substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine.

Officers said the kitchen was filled with rotting food and trash, dog feces from two dogs housed in a crate and several guinea pigs inside a cage.

Officers said the child was in a playpen in a soiled diaper, covered in dirt on her feet and facial area to the point it appeared the child had not been bathed for days. Also in the playpen were crumbs, a working lighter and pieces of paper that could have posed a choking hazard, police said.

Mount Carmel Police Lt. Dave Donkochick praised the police officers, noting that Kyle Schauer and Jonathan McHugh may have saved the lives of the child and animals.

The baby has temporarily been placed into the care of the Northumberland County Children and Youth agency.

Speranza Rescue, of Mechanicsburg, took possession of the dogs and guinea pigs, Donkochick said.

Starr and Hartz now face the felony endangering the welfare of children as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, drug paraphernalia and possession, according to court documents.

Both will be scheduled to appear before Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole for a preliminary arraignment, police said.