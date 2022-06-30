Mount Carmel man has child sex assault charges held for court

Jun. 30—FRACKVILLE — A Mount Carmel man charged with sexually assaulting three teenage boys in Ringtown and Union Twp. between 2017 and 2019 had charges against him held for court during a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Joshua Mathis, 31, of 112 E. Fourth St., appeared before Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli on charges of three felony counts of corruption of minors; seven felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person under 16; and three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person under 16.

During brief testimony, state police Trooper Nicholas Reese of the Frackville station, the arresting officer, told the court that the information in his criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause was true and correct to the best of his knowledge.

With no arguments from the defense, Tarantelli ordered all charges against Mathis held for Schuylkill County Court, where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Reese said that Mathis committed the crimes between June 1, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2019.

The trooper said two of the boys were between 14 and 15 at the time, while the third was 14 years old.

When interviewed, Mathis said he believed the boys were in their early 20s and that one even showed identification, according to Reese.

The defendant then admitted performing sexual acts on the boys, the trooper said.

Mathis remains free on $75,000 bail, pending future court action.