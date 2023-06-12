Mount Carmel man says he was threatened before entering manslaughter plea

Jun. 12—SUNBURY — After taking "full responsibility" for the death of a 21-year-old Coal Township woman, Stephen Kruskie now says he was threatened into pleading guilty, according to a post-sentence motion filed in Northumberland County Court.

On May 31, Kruskie, 28, of Mount Carmel, was sentenced to up to 70 years in state prison for pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle after a May 2021 incident saw Cheyenne Swartz run over and dragged before being pronounced dead by Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn.

District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Coal Township police say on May 21, 2021, Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police reported that Kruskie claimed Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle. Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.

Kruskie appeared before Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini last month and wept as he told the judge he took "full responsibility" and there was no excuse for what happened.

Through his attorney, public defender John Broda, Kruskie is now saying it would be a "manifest injustice if he is not allowed to withdraw his guilty plea because he was coerced into pleading due to threats to his family," according to the court documents.

During a pretrial hearing in front of Rosini, Kruskie told his mother in a video call that if Swartz decided to jump out of his vehicle during an altercation last May, then "so be it," according to a video played during a hearing to dismiss the charges last year.

Arresting officer Coal Township Police Officer Matthew Hashuga also testified that, during the probe of the case, he was able to discover a timeline of events by Kruskie based on the location of his cellphone and searches he made on the same phone.

Hashuga said just moments after the incident occurred, Kruskie looked up the public listing of emergency responses available online in Northumberland County, accessed a police scanner app that broadcasts live events, checked his bank account and researched a scrapyard that takes vehicles.

Kruskie also revisited the scene of the crime at least four times the next day and was spotted by an officer, Hashuga testified.

Kruskie lied to police in a written statement, Hashuga said, by telling officers Swartz left his vehicle "happy, healthy and of her own free will," according to testimony.

Kruskie is scheduled to appear before Rosini at 10 a.m. June 16 on the motion.