UPDATE Mount Carmel Township woman formally charged with homicide

Jul. 6—MOUNT CARMEL — A Mount Carmel Township woman was arraigned Monday morning on charges that she murdered her husband during an altercation on Sunday inside her home.

Lisa Karlaza, 33, of Back Street in Mount Carmel, appeared before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on Monday morning. She was denied bail after Mount Carmel Township Police charged the woman with stabbing to death her husband, Richard Karlaza.

Police were dispatched to 21 Back Street at 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of a home invasion, according to a search warrant issued by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Sunday night.

The warrant states that when officers arrived they say there was no sign of forced entry to the home.

Police found Richard Karlaza deceased, laying in a pool of blood with several lacerations to his chest and neck, according to the search warrant.

Officers say they conducted an investigation and spoke to witnesses and neighbors who said they overheard an argument between two people inside the home and then heard a loud crash, according to the warrant.

Police said they discovered blood spatter and handprints on a living room wall, television stand and kitchen wall, according to court documents.

Mount Carmel police served the warrant and found an eight-and-a-half-inch knife in a dishwasher with suspected blood on the blade, according to a criminal complaint filed by Mount Carmel Township police.

Karlaza also faces charges of aggravated assault and making false reports to police.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz declined to comment on the ongoing investigation but was on the scene Sunday evening.

Mount Carmel Township Police Chief Brian Hollenbush said his department worked quickly on the case.

"I want to thank all the departments that assisted us and District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and the Northumberland County Coroner's Office," he said Monday.

This marks the 13th homicide case in Northumberland County that is currently being handled by the district attorney's office.