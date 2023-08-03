Mount Carmel woman to be sentenced for third degree murder of husband

Aug. 3—SUNBURY — A Northumberland County woman will be sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest May 26 in county court to third-degree murder in the death of her husband in July 2021.

Lisa Karlaza, 53, of Back Street, Mount Carmel Township, appeared by video on May 26 before Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini and pleaded no contest to the alleged murder.

Karlaza, who will be sentenced at 10 a.m. by Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini, faces up to 40 years in state prison after police accused Karlaza of fatally stabbing her husband, Richard Karlaza, during an altercation at the Back Street home.

In pleading no contest, Karlaza did not admit guilt but acknowledged there is enough evidence against her that a jury might find her guilty.

Mount Carmel Township Police were dispatched to the Back Street home for an initial report of a home invasion on July 4, 2021. An investigation showed there was no sign of forced entry to the home, according to police.

Police found Richard Karlaza deceased, laying in a pool of blood with several lacerations to his chest, neck and groin. Witnesses said they overheard an argument between the Karlazas and then a crash by the front door, police said.

Another witness testified that he went outside on his back porch and heard Lisa Karlaza crying and she was saying she needed help. Moments later Lisa Karlaza called 911 and told dispatchers someone broke into their home, police said.

Mount Carmel police served a search warrant and found an 8 1/2-inch knife in a dishwasher with suspected blood on the blade, according to testimony.

Karlaza is being represented by attorney Laurie Ann Pickle.

Karlaza remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township and is being held without bail.

